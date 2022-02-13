Aynor’s bid for Class 3A wrestling title comes up short against West-Oak

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Aynor High School wrestling team made its deepest playoff run in school history this winter.

The Blue Jackets captured their first-ever lower state championship on Wednesday night, denying the Gilbert Indians a fourth-straight state title. However, a tall task awaited Aynor Saturday afternoon at Dreher High School in the Class 3A state finals. The Blue Jackets went up against state power West-Oak for all the marbles in Columbia.

Aynor got off to a good start, winning the first two matches by decision thanks to heavyweight CJ Rabon and Jeret Edwards at 106 pounds. However, the Jackets only won one contested match after those victories with eight of West-Oak’s match victories coming by wins during the middle of the state championship match. The Warriors would go on to win the state title with a 54-18 victory.

But, with only one senior on this year’s team, the future seems to be rather bright for the Aynor wrestling team.

RESULTS BY WEIGHT CLASS

106: Jeret Edwards (A) pin Abram Rogers (WO)

113: Teague Strobel (WO) pin Taylor Caroll (A)

120: Landon Allen (WO) pins John Michael Staples (A)

126: Jedd Alan Hess (A) def. Connor Wilson (WO), 4-0

132: Jaxton Freeman (WO) def. Conner Lambert (A), 5-3

138: Jeremy Dobbs pins (WO) Noah Johnson (A)

145: Cael Davis (WO) pins Dylan Carroll (A)

152: Marcus Thaxton (WO) def. Tanner Carroll (A), 8-7

160: Dylan Burgess (WO) pins Ryder Soles (A)

170: Damien Thaxton (WO) pins Cole Johnson

182: Josh Collins (WO) pins Ty Williams (A)

195: AJ Dickerson (WO) pins Riley Hucks (A)

220: Emmanuel Deas (A) wins by forfeit

285: CJ Rabon (A) def. Jared Cruz (WO), 7-1

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.