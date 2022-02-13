Submit a Tip
AMBER ALERT: Charlotte toddler reported missing, believed to be in danger

Anyone with information should call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at 704-336-7000, or call 911 or *HP.
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the scene of a homicide. Police believe she is in danger.

[Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood]

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Marlaya Monet Patterson is a 3-year-old Black female, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her alleged abductor is believed to be her father Corey Lamont Patterson, a 29-year-old Black male standing at 5′6″ and weighing 140 pounds.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson.
Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson.(N.C. Department of Public Safety)

He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were last known to be leaving a home on the 1600 block of Swan Drive, Charlotte in a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527. Police say a woman was shot to death in the same home around the same time.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at 704-336-7000, or call 911 or *HP.

