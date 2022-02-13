2 hurt after vehicle strikes culvert in Little River crash

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash early Sunday in the Little River area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 57 and D L Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the crash involved a vehicle striking a culvert.

Entrapment was also reported as a result of the wreck.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

