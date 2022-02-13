Submit a Tip
2 hurt after vehicle strikes culvert in Little River crash

Two people were hurt after a vehicle struck a culvert early Sunday in Little River.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash early Sunday in the Little River area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 57 and D L Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the crash involved a vehicle striking a culvert.

Entrapment was also reported as a result of the wreck.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

