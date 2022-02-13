Submit a Tip
1 killed in Thursday crash on Highway 501, coroner says

(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Horry County Thursday evening, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 28-year-old Jackie Adams, of Conway, died of injuries sustained in a wreck on Highway 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

