1 killed in Thursday crash on Highway 501, coroner says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Horry County Thursday evening, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 28-year-old Jackie Adams, of Conway, died of injuries sustained in a wreck on Highway 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.