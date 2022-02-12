Submit a Tip
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Highway 90 crash near North Myrtle Beach

A pedestrian was killed after a crash on Highway 90 early Saturday, officials said.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday near North Myrtle Beach.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 90 near Watertower Road at 4:45 a.m.

Tidwell said a 2015 Honda Civic traveling west on the highway collided with the pedestrian, who was walking eastbound.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue was also called to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

