SC push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - It took South Carolina lawmakers only two months to act when a female college student was kidnapped and killed by a man posing as an Uber driver. The Legislature acted swiftly to prevent such crimes in the future.

By comparison, state Rep. Wendell Gillard says, more than six years have passed since the racist murders of nine African Americans at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, and the legislature has yet to take action to add punishment to victims of crimes motivated by bias against a particular group. That makes South Carolina one of only two states — the other being Wyoming — without a hate-crimes law.

“It was wrong what happened to that young woman,” Gillard said of the college student. “Nobody should ever meet their demise in such a way. But when you look at the Mother Emanuel Nine, we have this bill that has been waiting patiently now for six years.”

The " Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act " is named for the pastor who died in the attack. Pinckney was also a state senator. The bill would add up to five years in prison for someone convicted of murder, assault or other violent crime fueled by hatred of the victim’s race, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability.

Democratic state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston, singling out eight of the 29 Republicans who have kept the bill from coming up for debate, asked them to “dig deep in your heart to let us have this debate.” The Charleston Democrat noted Thursday the Senate had just spent time debating a bill on whether to make it illegal to allow trucks to be altered so the front is several inches higher than the rear.

“If we can spend 30 minutes debating electric dump trucks, we can spend some time debating arguably one of the most dangerous crimes that occur,” said Kimpson, whose district includes Emanuel AME.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey has said the hate crimes bill isn’t a priority for Republicans who make up all but 16 of the current 45 senators. Massey said the federal hate crimes law was adequate in prosecuting the shooter at the Charleston church, who is currently on federal death row.

“The way this bill is drafted, it doesn’t do anything to protect anybody. It doesn’t make anybody’s life better,” said Massey, a Republican from Edgefield.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

