SC one of the cheapest states to own a home despite inflation, expert says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market in South Carolina has been hot, but a spike in prices at the gas pump and at the grocery store could change those trends.

Along with gas and groceries mortgage rates are also on the rise, returning to 3.69% about where they were in 2020.

“2021 ended on a really good note,” said Laura Crowther.

Despite a higher cost of living Crowther says South Carolina still remains one of the cheapest states to build and buy a home.

She says she doesn’t expect a major effect on the housing market as seen during the 2008 recession.

“When the market crashed last time a lot of it was based on speculation,” said Crowther.

While it’s unknown when these prices will come down, Crowther says a spike in interest rates in the housing market should continue to stay strong in 2022.

“Even though the feds are talking about raising those interest rates these are still historically low and your money is going a lot further with these lower interest rates,” said Crowther.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.