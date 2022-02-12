Submit a Tip
SC city will no longer let churches bury people for free

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANNING, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina city will no longer allow churches to bury people in the city-owned cemetery for free.

Manning City Council unanimously voted to end the practice which the city administrator said was a gentleman’s agreement from long ago without any written record, The Sumter Item reported.

Bodies were sometimes buried with no records and the city isn’t even sure how many people are buried there.

The cemetery is almost out of land and is only burying people with existing plots, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

