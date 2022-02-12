Submit a Tip
Organizations, volunteers team up to clean up litter in Murrells Inlet

Organizations and volunteers teamed up to clean up litter in Murrells Inlet on Saturday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of organizations and volunteers gathered Saturday to help clean up one part of the Grand Strand.

Georgetown County Parks & Recreation teamed up with the South Carolina Aquarium, Coastal Carolina University, the USP Group, Chirping Birds Society and Murrells Inlet 2020 for the “Our Marsh Counts” event at the Morse Park Landing.

“Georgetown County Parks and Recreation is always happy to join together with others interested in helping to protect our natural resources,” said Beth Goodale, the department’s director. “It’s through community partnerships and working together to support our communities that we can make Georgetown County an even better place to live, work and play.”

Saturday’s event was a kickoff for the project, which the county says aims to “help collect, identify and record marine litter in multiple locations throughout the Murrells Inlet estuary.”

Litter pickup supplies were available on-site, and volunteers were eligible to win prizes for participating.

“This is more than just a garbage cleanup. We’re looking forward to getting the community engaged with citizen science by giving them the opportunity to not only collect data, but identify and document it themselves,,” said Kelly Thorvalson, Conservation Programs Manager at the South Carolina Aquarium.

