Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Orangutan, turtle among SC animals making Super Bowl picks

Kumar, orangutan from the Greenville Zoo and Cupid, a turtle from the South Carolina Aquarium,...
Kumar, orangutan from the Greenville Zoo and Cupid, a turtle from the South Carolina Aquarium, have both made their picks for Super Bowl LVI.(Greenville Zoo/South Carolina Aquarium)
By Michael Owens
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you need some help making your Super Bowl prediction, perhaps you could get some help from the animal kingdom!

A pair of animals in South Carolina made their picks this week ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Kumar, a Sumatran orangutan at the Greenville Zoo, picked the Rams after being presented a pair of boxes with the same snacks inside.

Super Bowl Weekend is finally here! Kumar, the Sumatran orangutan, is ready to share his Super Bowl pick. It looks like Kumar is putting all his bananas on the LA Rams this year! Do you think he got it right?

Posted by Greenville Zoo on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Cupid, a three-toed box turtle at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, went with the Bengals while enjoying a cantaloupe and blackberry snack in the end zone.

🏈 With the Big Game happening tomorrow, we called upon Cupid, one of our resident three-toed box turtles, to predict which team will become champions. Which team did Cupid pick? Watch to find out!

Posted by South Carolina Aquarium on Saturday, February 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
John Kody Austin Ray
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Charles Nolan Dooley
Georgia deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol car
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man
The highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
.
Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought
.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say