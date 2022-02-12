Metros sending the most people to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Myrtle Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019.

Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Akron, OH Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Akron in 2015-2019: 104 (#40 most common destination from Akron)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Akron: 10 (#137 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 94 to Myrtle Beach

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Detroit in 2015-2019: 110 (#113 most common destination from Detroit)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Detroit: 41 (#92 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 69 to Myrtle Beach

#48. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Deltona in 2015-2019: 114 (#41 most common destination from Deltona)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Deltona: 158 (#28 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 44 to Deltona

#47. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Cleveland in 2015-2019: 119 (#76 most common destination from Cleveland)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Cleveland: 97 (#50 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 22 to Myrtle Beach

#46. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 127 (#40 most common destination from Cape Coral)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Cape Coral: 38 (#96 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 89 to Myrtle Beach

#45. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 130 (#141 most common destination from Phoenix)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Phoenix: 109 (#47 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 21 to Myrtle Beach

#44. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from New Haven in 2015-2019: 133 (#46 most common destination from New Haven)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to New Haven: 0 (#194 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 133 to Myrtle Beach

#43. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Providence in 2015-2019: 139 (#50 most common destination from Providence)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Providence: 61 (#66 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 78 to Myrtle Beach

#42. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 143 (#53 most common destination from Albuquerque)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Albuquerque: 18 (#124 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 125 to Myrtle Beach

#41. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 144 (#10 most common destination from Lake Charles)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lake Charles: 0 (#194 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 144 to Myrtle Beach

#40. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Richmond in 2015-2019: 147 (#51 most common destination from Richmond)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Richmond: 282 (#12 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 135 to Richmond

#39. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Bloomington in 2015-2019: 157 (#12 most common destination from Bloomington)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Bloomington: 0 (#194 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 157 to Myrtle Beach

#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 157 (#169 most common destination from Los Angeles)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Los Angeles: 55 (#74 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 102 to Myrtle Beach

#37. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Scranton in 2015-2019: 161 (#20 most common destination from Scranton)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Scranton: 53 (#77 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 108 to Myrtle Beach

#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Chicago in 2015-2019: 166 (#180 most common destination from Chicago)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Chicago: 28 (#108 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 138 to Myrtle Beach

#35. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 167 (#37 most common destination from Jacksonville)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 135 (#33 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 32 to Myrtle Beach

#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Columbus in 2015-2019: 170 (#67 most common destination from Columbus)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbus: 22 (#116 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 148 to Myrtle Beach

#33. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 170 (#66 most common destination from Jacksonville)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 205 (#21 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 35 to Jacksonville

#32. Sumter, SC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Sumter in 2015-2019: 171 (#9 most common destination from Sumter)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Sumter: 128 (#38 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 43 to Myrtle Beach

#31. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Lancaster in 2015-2019: 181 (#20 most common destination from Lancaster)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lancaster: 229 (#18 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 48 to Lancaster

#30. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Worcester in 2015-2019: 189 (#32 most common destination from Worcester)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Worcester: 0 (#194 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 189 to Myrtle Beach

#29. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 202 (#24 most common destination from Harrisburg)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Harrisburg: 6 (#151 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 196 to Myrtle Beach

#28. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Huntington in 2015-2019: 204 (#10 most common destination from Huntington)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Huntington: 116 (#42 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 88 to Myrtle Beach

#27. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Binghamton in 2015-2019: 213 (#10 most common destination from Binghamton)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Binghamton: 125 (#39 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 88 to Myrtle Beach

#26. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 214 (#45 most common destination from Fayetteville)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Fayetteville: 225 (#19 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 11 to Fayetteville

#25. Florence, SC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Florence in 2015-2019: 233 (#8 most common destination from Florence)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Florence: 325 (#11 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 92 to Florence

#24. Burlington, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Burlington in 2015-2019: 240 (#7 most common destination from Burlington)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Burlington: 54 (#75 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 186 to Myrtle Beach

#23. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Albany in 2015-2019: 240 (#30 most common destination from Albany)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Albany: 230 (#17 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 10 to Myrtle Beach

#22. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 245 (#71 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Virginia Beach: 29 (#106 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 216 to Myrtle Beach

#21. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 261 (#5 most common destination from Bloomsburg)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Bloomsburg: 0 (#194 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 261 to Myrtle Beach

#20. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Hickory in 2015-2019: 287 (#7 most common destination from Hickory)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Hickory: 139 (#32 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 148 to Myrtle Beach

#19. Asheville, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Asheville in 2015-2019: 294 (#13 most common destination from Asheville)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Asheville: 419 (#8 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 125 to Asheville

#18. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Boston in 2015-2019: 358 (#68 most common destination from Boston)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Boston: 222 (#20 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 136 to Myrtle Beach

#17. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Durham in 2015-2019: 367 (#25 most common destination from Durham)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Durham: 190 (#24 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 177 to Myrtle Beach

#16. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Greensboro in 2015-2019: 385 (#15 most common destination from Greensboro)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Greensboro: 162 (#27 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 223 to Myrtle Beach

#15. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Winston in 2015-2019: 404 (#6 most common destination from Winston)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Winston: 271 (#13 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 133 to Myrtle Beach

#14. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Charleston in 2015-2019: 407 (#18 most common destination from Charleston)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charleston: 689 (#6 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 282 to Charleston

#13. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Columbia in 2015-2019: 409 (#17 most common destination from Columbia)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbia: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 865 to Columbia

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 424 (#91 most common destination from Atlanta)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Atlanta: 793 (#5 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 369 to Atlanta

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Miami in 2015-2019: 462 (#64 most common destination from Miami)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Miami: 132 (#35 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 330 to Myrtle Beach

#10. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 477 (#36 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Pittsburgh: 130 (#36 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 347 to Myrtle Beach

#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 593 (#58 most common destination from Philadelphia)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia: 195 (#22 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 398 to Myrtle Beach

#8. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Hartford in 2015-2019: 641 (#14 most common destination from Hartford)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Hartford: 76 (#54 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 565 to Myrtle Beach

#7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 700 (#33 most common destination from Baltimore)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Baltimore: 157 (#29 most common destination from Myrtle Beach

Net migration: 543 to Myrtle Beach

#6. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Raleigh in 2015-2019: 793 (#15 most common destination from Raleigh)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Raleigh: 497 (#7 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 296 to Myrtle Beach

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Washington in 2015-2019: 895 (#60 most common destination from Washington)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Washington: 366 (#9 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 529 to Myrtle Beach

#4. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Greenville in 2015-2019: 1,223 (#5 most common destination from Greenville)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Greenville: 852 (#4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 371 to Myrtle Beach

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte in 2015-2019: 1,603 (#13 most common destination from Charlotte)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte: 884 (#3 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 719 to Myrtle Beach

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from New York in 2015-2019: 2,130 (#50 most common destination from New York)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to New York: 192 (#23 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 1,938 to Myrtle Beach

#1. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

Migration to Myrtle Beach from Wilmington in 2015-2019: 2,597 (#1 most common destination from Wilmington)

Migration from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington: 1,971 (#1 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

Net migration: 626 to Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved.