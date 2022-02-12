Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: More clouds, much colder weather returns to end the weekend

Cooler weather returns Sunday
Cooler weather returns Sunday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the Spring-like warmth Saturday, a round of colder weather is starting to move in.

SUNDAY

We’re watching a weak storm system developing offshore as we move through Sunday. This system stays far enough away to keep rain chances low but the mainly cloudy skies will continue. North winds will usher in much colder weather as afternoon highs drop into the middle 50s. The best chance of showers will likely arrive around sunset Sunday.

Temperatures return to the 50s Sunday
Temperatures return to the 50s Sunday(WMBF)

MONDAY

The clouds will clear to start the workweek but the core of the cold arrives on Monday. We start the day off with areas of frost and temperatures in the lower 30s. Despite sunny skies, afternoon highs only climb into the upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Some good news this week. After a cold start Monday, much warmer weather filters in through the week. Afternoon highs will approach 70 again by mid-week!

A brief return of colder weather for next week
A brief return of colder weather for next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
John Kody Austin Ray
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Charles Nolan Dooley
Georgia deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol car
The highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man

Latest News

Saturday AM forecast
Mostly sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Saturday, much cooler Sunday
Friday PM forecast
Warm start to the weekend, cooler weather arrives on Sunday