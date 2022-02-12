FIRST ALERT: More clouds, much colder weather returns to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the Spring-like warmth Saturday, a round of colder weather is starting to move in.

SUNDAY

We’re watching a weak storm system developing offshore as we move through Sunday. This system stays far enough away to keep rain chances low but the mainly cloudy skies will continue. North winds will usher in much colder weather as afternoon highs drop into the middle 50s. The best chance of showers will likely arrive around sunset Sunday.

Temperatures return to the 50s Sunday (WMBF)

MONDAY

The clouds will clear to start the workweek but the core of the cold arrives on Monday. We start the day off with areas of frost and temperatures in the lower 30s. Despite sunny skies, afternoon highs only climb into the upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Some good news this week. After a cold start Monday, much warmer weather filters in through the week. Afternoon highs will approach 70 again by mid-week!

A brief return of colder weather for next week (WMBF)

