Crews respond to nearly one-acre fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a nearly one-acre outdoor fire in the Conway area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to the area of D Street and Rose Moss Road shortly after 2:20 p.m.

While structures were threatened, the fire did not extend to any of them. HCFR added that the blaze is now under control.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is investigating.

