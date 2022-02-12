Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond to nearly one-acre fire in Conway

Crews responded to a nearly one-acre fire in Conway on Saturday.
Crews responded to a nearly one-acre fire in Conway on Saturday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a nearly one-acre outdoor fire in the Conway area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to the area of D Street and Rose Moss Road shortly after 2:20 p.m.

While structures were threatened, the fire did not extend to any of them. HCFR added that the blaze is now under control.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
John Kody Austin Ray
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Charles Nolan Dooley
Georgia deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol car
The highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
.
Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought
.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say