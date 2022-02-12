Community Champion: Peyton McDaniel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A fourth-grade student at Seaside Elementary School brought in 100 food items for donation to the Helping Hands Food Bank.

Peyton McDaniel invested some of her own money to purchase the donations a living part of the school’s character pledge to be kind and caring.

“I just like to help people and wanted to do something special for the 100th day of school,” said Peyton.

Peyton hopes to one day keep helping others as a veterinarian.

