Coastal Carolina softball splits day one of Kickin’ Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – On Opening Day of the 2022 season, the Coastal Carolina softball team (1-1) split a pair of games on Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers and the Georgetown Hoyas on day one of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic.

The Chanticleers hit five total home runs between the two games, from five different players – including the first career home runs from true freshman Keirstin Roose and Maddy Jennings.

Game 1 – vs. Purdue

In her first collegiate at-bat, freshman third baseman Roose started the scoring efforts for the Chanticleers, blasting a home run over the left field wall to put CCU up 1-0.

Purdue added three runs in the top of the third inning and another in the fifth. The Boilermakers went on to add two more runs in the top of the sixth, before sophomore Riley Zana’s two-run home run cut the Boilermakers lead in half, 6-3.

Purdue added their final run of the night in the top of the seventh to put the score at 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, freshman Abby Jankay started the Chants’ final push as she singled up the middle before Shae Schreckengost was hit by a pitch. Madison Hudson’s single up the middle loaded the bases which was followed by a Roose bases-loaded walk to put the score at 7-4. Abbey Montoya reached base on a fielder’s choice, adding the Chants final run, 7-5.

Montoya and De Jesus led the Chanticleers with two hits, while Roose and Zana each recorded a team-leading two RBIs.

Game 2 – vs. Georgetown

The Hoyas tallied their first run of the night early, as Kayla Dunn’s sacrifice fly put the Hoyas up 1-0.

The fifth inning saw eight combined runs between the two teams, including two home runs. Georgetown added two more runs in the top of the fifth to put the score at 3-0 before Roose’s single put runners on first and third to start the bottom of the inning.

Montoya continued the momentum as her line drive up the middle knocked off the pitcher’s glove and earned the Chants’ first run of the game. Back-to-back Chanticleer doubles led off by Zana’s double to center field sent in a diving Roose who slid around the tag at home. Jennings continued the freshman career-breaking day, as she sent a ball deep over the left field fence for her first career home run to put the score at 6-3.

The Hoyas added one more run in the top of the sixth, making the score 6-4 before CCU added three more runs headlined by Payton Ebersole’s first career home run making the score 7-4. Montoya’s two-run home run over the center field fence added two more runs for the Chants in the bottom of the sixth to put the score at 9-4.

Zana led all players going 4-for-4 against the Hoyas, while Ebersole finished the contest 3-for-3.

In her first career start in the circle, freshman Mady Volpe (1-0) earned the win – seeing five innings of work. Kaitlin Beasley-Polko was credited with her first save of the season.

The Chanticleers return to action tomorrow on Day Two of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium. CCU will first face Georgetown at 3:00 p.m. ET and will have a rematch with Purdue at 5:30 p.m. ET.

