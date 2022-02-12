Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Body found in Black River in Georgetown County, coroner says

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A body was recovered from the Black River in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to an official.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway the body was identified as a 71-year-old woman, but her name was not provided. He added that no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
John Kody Austin Ray
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Charles Nolan Dooley
Georgia deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol car
The highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
.
Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought
.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say