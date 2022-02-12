Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 arrested, another pair wanted in connection to deadly Dillon County nightclub shooting

Chandler Lowry (left) and Austin Fairley (center) were both arrested after traffic stop on...
Chandler Lowry (left) and Austin Fairley (center) were both arrested after traffic stop on Friday. Sincir McLean (right) remains wanted as of Saturday morning.(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested in Robeson County and two others remain at large in connection to a nightclub shooting in Dillon County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Austin Fairley and 23-year-old Chandler Lowry were both taken into custody after a traffic stop Friday on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and the ATF assisted in the arrests.

The two were wanted in connection to a Jan. 23 nightclub shooting that killed 23-year-old Phillip Campbell, of Red Springs.

Deputies said the stop of Fairley and Lowry led to a seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, fentanyl, firearms and an unspecified amount of cash.

The two face a number of charges, including being fugitives of another state for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a number of drug and weapons charges related to the traffic stop.

Fairley and Lowry were both taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, where they await extradition back to South Carolina.

Two other suspects, Sinclair McLean and Arron Fairley, both of Red Springs - both remain wanted as of Saturday morning in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 774-1432.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
John Kody Austin Ray
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Charles Nolan Dooley
Georgia deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol car
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man
The highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
.
Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought
.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say