2 arrested, another pair wanted in connection to deadly Dillon County nightclub shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested in Robeson County and two others remain at large in connection to a nightclub shooting in Dillon County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Austin Fairley and 23-year-old Chandler Lowry were both taken into custody after a traffic stop Friday on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and the ATF assisted in the arrests.

The two were wanted in connection to a Jan. 23 nightclub shooting that killed 23-year-old Phillip Campbell, of Red Springs.

Deputies said the stop of Fairley and Lowry led to a seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, fentanyl, firearms and an unspecified amount of cash.

The two face a number of charges, including being fugitives of another state for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a number of drug and weapons charges related to the traffic stop.

Fairley and Lowry were both taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, where they await extradition back to South Carolina.

Two other suspects, Sinclair McLean and Arron Fairley, both of Red Springs - both remain wanted as of Saturday morning in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 774-1432.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.