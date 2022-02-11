Submit a Tip
Two displaced after early morning house fire in Longs

A fire broke out at a home in Longs early Friday morning.
A fire broke out at a home in Longs early Friday morning.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out at a home in Longs early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3000 block of Sweet Bay Road shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire displaced two people, officials say. They are being offered assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

