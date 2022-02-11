Tidelands Health plans to build public park next to Highway 707 hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking trails, a playground and picnic area may accompany one new hospital along the Grand Strand.

Tidelands Health intends to donate land to Horry County for a new park next to the new Carolina Bays Hospital.

“Anything that is promotion of health and wellness is up our alley, and we’re very interested in community health in addition to taking care of people when they’re sick,” said Tidelands Health COO Gayle Resetar.

With growth and development booming across Horry County, Resetar says it’s difficult to find a parcel of land large enough to accommodate a new hospital and have some space left over.

But that’s what Tidelands Health found at the corner of Highway 707 and Highway 31 in Burgess, as they work to expand medical coverage to the area.

County planners asked for one thing from the hospital before they signed off on the idea.

“They indicated they were looking for land for Horry County parks and open spaces,” said Resetar.

Tidelands Health found about six acres along Peat Moss Court that Resetar feels will work just fine for a new public park to come along with the hospital.

Sketches show a possible picnic area, playground and nature trails. However, Resetar says nothing is set in stone at this point.

“One of their goals is that site and sites like it, be multi-generational use,” said Resetar. “We think that’s great, so there’s something for everyone in parks like that.”

Asking developers like Tidelands Health to leave some extra space may become a little more common as the county tries to expand its parks and open spaces.

Horry County’s goal is to add 100 extra acres by 2025.

Councilman Gary Loftus, who represents the Burgess area, says if more developers would stay as open-minded as Tidelands Health, they shouldn’t have any problem at all getting to that number.

“Six acres here, and ten acres here, pretty soon it’s 100,” said Loftus. “If some of these developers would keep that in mind and maybe build smaller lots and leave some park space open they can deed to the county, they might find it to their benefit in the long run.”

As for the Carolina Bays Hospital, Resetar says they’re still working to get a certificate of need from the state, a process that could take up to a year.

Since the new hospital was approved by Horry County Council in June, Resetar says they’ve added two new services to the facility’s plan.

The services include an acute care facility, which Resetar says will be the first of its kind in the Horry-Georgetown area, and an in-patient rehab.

