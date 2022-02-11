Student caught with loaded handgun at Robeson County high school, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A student brought a loaded handgun to Red Springs High School Friday morning, according to officials.

Public Schools of Robeson County spokesperson Dr. Glen Burnette III said a fellow student tipped off an in-school suspension teacher about the gun, who then informed school administration and the school resource officer.

The student, who Burnette III said is in 11th grade, was searched and the firearm was found in his possession.

The school was never placed on lockdown.

Burnette III said the student will be automatically suspended for 365 days. The spokesperson added that he expects charges to be filed against the student.

Seven other guns were found at schools across the district this academic year, including two at elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.