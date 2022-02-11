Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said a fire at a church that is more than a century was intentionally set.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg, which is about 125 years old.

Scotland church fire (WMBF)

Scotland County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Dover said the church fire is arson, but the cause of it is still under investigation.

ATF special agents are on the scene and will be assisting in the investigation.

TAKE A LOOK:

This is just the inside of Springfield Pentecostal Church in Scotland County that caught on fire.



The church is about 125 years old.



Fire Officials are saying that is suspected to be a case of arson.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.@wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/tWdWEpq6IP — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) February 11, 2022

Dover added that authorities are searching for a person of interest in the case.

If you recognize the individual in the picture please contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Captain Randy Dover 276-3385 or 910-266-4332.

Scotland County arson suspect (Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office)

This is a developing story.

