Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought

Scotland County arson suspect
Scotland County arson suspect(Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said a fire at a church that is more than a century was intentionally set.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg, which is about 125 years old.

Scotland church fire
Scotland church fire(WMBF)

Scotland County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Dover said the church fire is arson, but the cause of it is still under investigation.

ATF special agents are on the scene and will be assisting in the investigation.

Dover added that authorities are searching for a person of interest in the case.

If you recognize the individual in the picture please contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Captain Randy Dover 276-3385 or 910-266-4332.

Scotland County arson suspect
Scotland County arson suspect(Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
Sebastian Kaisk
‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
Tara Anders
Conway woman pleads guilty to heroin charge, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Injuries reported after crash on Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
One person was entrapped and has been taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash with tree in Loris
A student brought a loaded handgun to Red Springs High School Friday morning, according to...
Student caught with loaded handgun at Robeson County high school, officials say