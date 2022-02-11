Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said a fire at a church that is more than a century was intentionally set.
Crews were called around 1 a.m. to the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg, which is about 125 years old.
Scotland County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Dover said the church fire is arson, but the cause of it is still under investigation.
ATF special agents are on the scene and will be assisting in the investigation.
Dover added that authorities are searching for a person of interest in the case.
If you recognize the individual in the picture please contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Captain Randy Dover 276-3385 or 910-266-4332.
This is a developing story.
