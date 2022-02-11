SCHP: Man charged with driving too fast after car lands in tree

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man has been charged after running off the interstate in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, Paul Nizolak, was heading north on I-85 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when he went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, power pole and landed in a tree.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital.

Thankfully no other cars were involved in this crash.

Nizolak was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

