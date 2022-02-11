SCHP: Man charged with driving too fast after car lands in tree

Submit a Tip
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man has been charged after running off the interstate in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, Paul Nizolak, was heading north on I-85 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when he went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, power pole and landed in a tree.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital.

Thankfully no other cars were involved in this crash.

Nizolak was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

