SC college student wins trip to Super Bowl in Madden NFL 22 Tournament

Eric Minor won the Madden NFL HBCU Tournament last year. This year, he’s defending his title in...
Eric Minor won the Madden NFL HBCU Tournament last year. This year, he’s defending his title in Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl.(Provided)
By Raphael James
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to playing the Madden NFL 22 video game, a senior computer science major at Claflin University is among the best in the country.

Last year, Eric Minor won the Madden NFL HBCU Tournament and this year he’s defending his title in Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl.

As one of two finalists, Minor was flown to Los Angeles and got the opportunity to learn the business side of football at key events sponsored by the NFL. He says that gave him the opportunity to network with industry professionals and social media influencers during his weeklong stay in LA.

If he wins the tournament, Minor could win $7,500, an Xbox, and a Microsoft surface.

He will receive NFL gear, attend NFL honors and on Sunday attend the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

You can watch Eric defend his title on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. on the NFL YouTube or Twitch channels.

