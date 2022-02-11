Submit a Tip
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man

Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)(Source: FOX Carolina)
By ZACH PRELUTSKY
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are learning new details in the crash that took the life of a North Carolina State Trooper and an Upstate man.

According to a crash report from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Trooper James Horton, who also goes by Nick, was driving 90 miles per hour with all his emergency equipment activated to assist his brother, Trooper John Horton, during a traffic stop.

The crash report says that the man John Horton was attempting to arrest, Dusty Beck, was actively resisting and there was a physical confrontation in the road.

This all took place on Jan. 3 around 9 p.m. at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County.

As Nick Horton approached the scene, his car traveled off the road to the right and collided with his brother’s patrol car at 70 miles per hour, then collided with John Horton, Dusty Beck, and Beck’s motorcycle before hitting a guard rail and coming to rest.

In total, Nick Horton’s car traveled an estimated 99 feet after the initial impact.

John Horton was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg where he died from his injuries and Dusty Beck died at the scene.

Nick Horton was taken to an area hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into this case at this time.

