MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Grand Strand Model Railroaders are hosting the Model Train show Saturday, February 12th and Sunday, February 13th.

The show will be at the Myrtle Beach Mall from 10am-5pm on Saturday and from 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Vendors from different states will be at the show.

