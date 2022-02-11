Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands teacher’s aide has been charged for having weed while at school.

Rachelle Brickhouse, 35, was charged with simple possession of marijuana while at Riverbanks Elementary School in West Columbia, according to WCPD.

On Thursday, police were called to the school after staff and law enforcement discovered that Brickhouse had marijuana. No children were directly involved in the incident, according to police.

Brickhouse was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.