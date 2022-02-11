Submit a Tip
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway

John Kody Austin Ray
John Kody Austin Ray(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man will serve prison time for his role in a deadly boat crash along the Intracoastal Waterway.

John Kody Austin Ray, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to reckless homicide by operation of boat, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The charge stemmed from a crash on April 11, 2021, that left Corey Parag dead.

Prosecutors said Parag, Ray, and three others were traveling south on the Intracoastal Waterway when Ray’s boat struck a fixed dock in the area of Watergate Drive.

Parag, who was reportedly seated in the bow of the boat, was killed.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash and determined Ray to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

According to the solicitor’s office, investigators later learned Ray had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Officials said Ray faced up to ten years in prison and/or a minimum fine of $1,000 and no more than $5,000. The state recommended a sentence of no more than eight years in prison.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the hearing and sentenced Ray to seven years, suspended to three years in prison and five years probation upon release.

According to the solicitor’s office, John also ordered there be no early termination of probation and for it to include random alcohol and drug testing for the duration of the probationary period.

“I would like to thank the agents with the SCDNR for their excellent and timely work, which enabled this case to be brought to a swift conclusion,” said M. O’Bryan Martin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “Agents would like this to serve as a reminder to the public to be aware of the tragic consequences of such reckless behavior on our waterways, as senseless tragedies like these are avoidable.”

