The Lunch of Love to benefit the Humane Society is happening today at Mellow Mushroom

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now in its 11th year, The Lunch of Love at Mellow Mushroom in Myrtle Beach is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Humane Society.

Lunch will be offered today until around 3pm for only $10. Half of that amount goes directly to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dogs are also available for adoption at the event. You can also visit Mellow Mushroom locations in North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, and Florence.

