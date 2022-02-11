Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a court appearance on Friday, a judge announced the woman accused of killing her own stepson will be allowed to enter an insanity plea in the case.

The case is centered around the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Gannon’s own stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is accused of murdering him in the Lorson Ranch home and dumping his remains.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Prosecution mentions they have reached out to the state hospital in Pueblo. Stauch was supposed to re-visit that facility ahead of trial. DA states professionals there would not be able to get a report done until April, which jeopardizes the current trial date set for March. — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) February 11, 2022

Timeline on the case

Jan. 27, 2020: Gannon reported missing

March 2, 2020: Letecia arrested

March 20, 2020: Authorities announced they found the remains of Gannon in Florida

Nov. 4, 2021: Letecia pleads not guilty

Feb. 11, 2022: Letecia allowed to enter an insanity plea

