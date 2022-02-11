Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions.

Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Myrtle Beach that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor.

Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants.

Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#29. Scooby’s Ice Cream Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 2007 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4637

#28. Friendly’s

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (713 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 506 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4056

#27. Victoria’s Country Cookin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1102 3rd Ave S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5543

#26. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2811 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4807

#25. Manny’s Deli & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5702 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-4972

#24. The Barrel Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Address: 2303 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4817

#23. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393

#22. Dagwoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 400 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3604

#21. Plantation House of Pancakes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1501 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4510

#20. John’s Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 402 24th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3024

#19. Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 9550 Shore Dr. Sands Ocean Club, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5132

#18. Joe’s Diner by the Airport

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2895 Fred Nash Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-6736

#17. Atlas Tap House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1004 Chester St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3619

#16. Pho Claire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 1201 38th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313

#15. Little Pigs Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 6102 Frontage Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2083

#14. La Poblanita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 311 Highway 15 Unit B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4177

#13. Woodhaven Pancake House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2600 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4812

#12. Southern House of Pancakes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 7100 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3025

#11. Harry’s Breakfast Pancakes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (567 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 24th Avenue North &; Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#10. Olympic Flame Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (521 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1309 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3758

#9. Mammy’s Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,098 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1010 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3631

#8. Big Mike’s Soul Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 504 16th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3550

#7. National House of Pancakes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 211 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3942

#6. Eggs Up Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1289 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313

#5. Donald’s Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (702 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2600 Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#4. Simply Southern Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,610 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Address: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5652

#3. Carolina Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2800 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3014

#2. Pop Pop’s Pit BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 8724 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7378

#1. Mediterranean Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 6104 Frontage Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2083

