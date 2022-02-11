Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student punching and threatening another sixth-grader.(Provided)
By Thomas Gruel and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A middle school student recorded in a video posted to social media striking a classmate at a Beaufort County school will be charged in the incident, police have confirmed.

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student punching and threatening another sixth-grader.

Multiple people posted the video to social media asking for help.

The student can be heard using profanity towards the girl and threatening to hurt her if she gets up, then telling her when she is allowed to get up and leave the room.

Beaufort Police Capt. George Erdel said the student will be charged in family court but did not immediately know the specific charge the child will face.

Police received a copy of the video that had been posted on Facebook and Instagram and were investigating the incident, Erdel confirmed. An incident report was not yet available, Erdel said.

Beaufort Police say a sixth-grader caught on camera hitting another student will face a charge in connection with the incident.

The victim’s uncle said Friday afternoon he saw the video for the first time Thursday and couldn’t believe what he was watching.

“Like I told the school board officials today and I told the schools and multiple police that have got in contact with my family, no student at any school in the nation should be hit like that or smacked like that,” Sean Apgar said. “You know, it’s just to me, I didn’t honestly know what to think.”

Apgar said he wants the school and administration to be held accountable for what happened.

The Beaufort County School District has not yet responded to a request for comment.

