Georgia deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol car

Charles Nolan Dooley
Charles Nolan Dooley(Athens-Clarke County Jail)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - An Elberton County deputy involved in a crash Wednesday morning has been charged with DUI, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

According to the crash report, Deputy Charles Nolan Dooley was heading southbound in the left-hand, left turn lane approaching an intersection. At the time, the deputy was following closely behind another car and hit them.

A witness of the crash reported Deputy Dooley’s patrol car nearly ran a red light and continuously failed to maintain his lane prior to the crash.

The witness mentioned Deputy Dooley never braked prior to hitting the back of the car.

Athens DPS arrested and charged Dooley with driving while under the influence and following too closely.

Deputy Dooley posted bond that same day.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

