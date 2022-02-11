Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gearing up for the Super Bowl with Dagwoods

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwoods Deli and Sports Bar in Surfside Beach is a great place to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday.

We loved getting some great game day ideas when it comes to entertaining. The best part? They can cater it all for you. Orders need to be in by Saturday.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
Sebastian Kaisk
‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
Tara Anders
Conway woman pleads guilty to heroin charge, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Injuries reported after crash on Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

gst
Dagwoods Golf Tournament to benefit SOWW
gst
The Lunch of Love to benefit the Humane Society is happening today at Mellow Mushroom
gst
Model Train Show is happening at the Myrtle Beach Mall this weekend
gst
Show close at Mellow Mushroom