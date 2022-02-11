FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the weekend, cooler weather arrives on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm weather sticks around as we head into the start of the weekend. Get outside and enjoy it!

TODAY

It’s hard to complain with today’s forecast. We’re ending the week on a beautiful note with temperatures climbing from the lower 40s this morning to the middle to upper 60s this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies today. (WMBF)

We’ll look at a mix of sun and clouds today and remain rain-free for any Friday plans!

THIS WEEKEND

The spring-like warmth will continue for Saturday as highs approach the 70s for the afternoon. Inland locations will hit the lower 70s for highs with the upper 60s on the beaches on Saturday. Clouds will begin to increase late Saturday and into the early morning hours Sunday.

A weak storm system will develop offshore Sunday and continue to bring in additional cloud cover. Outside of an isolated shower, most spots will remain dry Sunday. Temperatures will cool down into the mid-upper 50s for highs on Sunday. If you plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day Sunday night, the jacket will be a must with cooler temperatures for dinner time or for those Super Bowl parties.

Highs drop into the 50s for the second half of the weekend with more clouds. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The core of the cold arrives Valentine’s Day when we struggle to climb out of the upper 40s. Good news? It’s a short-lived cool-down as temperatures rebound close to 70° through mid-week. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until late Thursday and into Friday.

We start next week off cool and climb into the 70s to end next week. (WMBF)

