Developer eyes property near Carolina Forest High for 35-home community

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

A proposal to build 35 homes near Carolina Forest High School is expected to go before the Horry County Planning Commission next month, but the project could face pushback from residents who have been resistant to new development in that area.

The landowner, MBN Holliday LLC, is asking the county rezone just over 9 acres to accommodate the proposed homes along Gardner Lacy Road, according to an application filed with the county. The current zoning allows for office or professional buildings there.

“I don’t think what we’re asking for is a big stretch for that area,” said Steve Powell of Venture Engineering, the firm representing the applicant. “The biggest issues people have are traffic [related]. And if we build that piece out with offices, the traffic would be almost double what it is with residential. … From a traffic standpoint, it is a downzoning.”

Located near the intersection of Gardner Lacy and Postal Way, the site sits between the high school and Gardner Lacy. The land does not contain any known wetlands and doesn’t lie in a high-risk flood zone, according to the rezoning application.

Powell said the project fits with the county’s comprehensive plan. To manage traffic, he said the development would have a service drive with two access points onto Gardner Lacy.

Called “Gardner Lacy Village” in plans filed with the county, the design includes a community garden, a pickleball court and a covered pavilion.

