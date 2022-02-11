Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Developer eyes property near Carolina Forest High for 35-home community

‘I don’t think what we’re asking for is a big stretch for that area’
A proposal to build 35 homes near Carolina Forest High School is expected to go before the...
A proposal to build 35 homes near Carolina Forest High School is expected to go before the Horry County Planning Commission next month.(Source: Hannah Strong Oskin/MHN)
By Charles D. Perry
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

A proposal to build 35 homes near Carolina Forest High School is expected to go before the Horry County Planning Commission next month, but the project could face pushback from residents who have been resistant to new development in that area.

The landowner, MBN Holliday LLC, is asking the county rezone just over 9 acres to accommodate the proposed homes along Gardner Lacy Road, according to an application filed with the county. The current zoning allows for office or professional buildings there.

“I don’t think what we’re asking for is a big stretch for that area,” said Steve Powell of Venture Engineering, the firm representing the applicant. “The biggest issues people have are traffic [related]. And if we build that piece out with offices, the traffic would be almost double what it is with residential. … From a traffic standpoint, it is a downzoning.”

Located near the intersection of Gardner Lacy and Postal Way, the site sits between the high school and Gardner Lacy. The land does not contain any known wetlands and doesn’t lie in a high-risk flood zone, according to the rezoning application.

Powell said the project fits with the county’s comprehensive plan. To manage traffic, he said the development would have a service drive with two access points onto Gardner Lacy.

Called “Gardner Lacy Village” in plans filed with the county, the design includes a community garden, a pickleball court and a covered pavilion.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Kaisk
‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
Injuries reported after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Tara Anders
Conway woman pleads guilty to heroin charge, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
Tidelands Health doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a serious toll on the mental...
Children continue to struggle with mental health during pandemic, Tidelands Health says
Trooper John S. Horton (left) and Dusty Beck (right)
Report reveals new details in crash killing NC trooper, Upstate man