Crash blocks lanes on Highway 501, injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash on Highway 501 caused lanes to close late Thursday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the wreck happened at around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Wild Wing Boulevard and Kingswood Drive. Injuries were also reported, but no other details were immediately available.

All lanes in the area are blocked as of 9:45 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.