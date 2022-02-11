Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia...
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game on April 16, 2002, in Oakland, Calif. Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his parents' home in Southern California, police said. He was 47.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says the death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide.

The 47-year-old Giambi died Wednesday at his parents’ home in suburban Claremont.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia and Boston.

His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

In college he played for the California State University, Fullerton, team that won the 1995 College World Series.

____

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741-741.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree
Sebastian Kaisk
‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
Tara Anders
Conway woman pleads guilty to heroin charge, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
SCDNR: Body recovered from Little Pee Dee River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
This image provided by Eli Lilly and Company shows the packaging for bebtelovimab. U.S. health...
US authorizes new antibody drug to fight omicron
FILE - This booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo on...
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard
A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’