Children continue to struggle with mental health during pandemic, Tidelands Health says

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a serious toll on the mental health of children.

The hospital system reports that almost two years later, the pandemic continues to make children and teens feel anxious, stressed, and lonely.

A red flag parents should look out for is hesitation in going to school. If your child is hesitant, the best thing to do is have an open dialog and ask them how they feel.

“First thing is first just asking your child, even if you’re not sure how they are feeling, how school is going. If they are communicating with their friends, one of the hardest things for kids to have to adjust to is not seeing their friends on a day-to-day basis,” said Dr. Lucretia Carter, pediatric medical director for Tidelands Health.

Health professionals want to stress it is not embarrassing to have feelings of anxiousness or stress.

Parents should reach out to their child’s pediatrician or school for help.

