Biden dog Commander to make TV debut during ‘Puppy Bowl’

Commander, a 3-month-old purebred German shepherd, arrived at the White House on Monday...
Commander, a 3-month-old purebred German shepherd, arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon as a gift from the president's brother, according to a spokesperson for the first lady.(Source: @POTUS/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - President Joe Biden’s puppy Commander will make his TV debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

The German shepherd will appear with Biden’s wife, Jill, in a video message about pet love during Sunday’s broadcast of “Puppy Bowl XVIII” on Animal Planet. The first lady’s office tweeted the video Thursday.

Both contests will be held on the day before Valentine’s Day, which is Monday.

“Hi there. I’m Jill Biden, here at the White House with our new puppy Commander,” the first lady says. “You know, Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays because it’s all about love.”

The first lady, wearing a gray turtleneck sweater with “AMOUR” in pink letters across the front, is seated in the White House movie theater with Commander by her side.

“What’s so wonderful about having pets is they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day,” she adds. “All of us are wishing you a very happy Valentine’s Day.”

Other footage shows the two playing in a White House hallway.

Last year, Jill Biden filmed a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing in a pandemic to air during Puppy Bowl XVII. She was surrounded in that ad by the family’s German shepherds, Champ and Major.

Champ died last year; Major now lives in Delaware after behaving aggressively at the White House.

The Bidens recently welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

