1 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash with tree in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 554 after the driver hit a tree.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was entrapped and has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

HCFR says lanes of traffic on 554 and Farmer Rd. are blocked and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

