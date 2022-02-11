Submit a Tip
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash with tree in Loris

One person was entrapped and has been taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 554 after the driver hit a tree.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was entrapped and has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

HCFR says lanes of traffic on 554 and Farmer Rd. are blocked and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

