1 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash with tree in Loris
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 554 after the driver hit a tree.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was entrapped and has been taken to a hospital with injuries.
HCFR says lanes of traffic on 554 and Farmer Rd. are blocked and drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.