Your tax refund could be delayed this year, financial experts say

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Experts say this tax season will be frustrating, but there’s a few things you can do to make it easier.

The Internal Revenue Service expects more than 160 million individual tax returns to be filed this year, with the most before the traditional April deadline.

However, last year’s struggles continue into this year. The agency finished 2021 with 35 million unprocessed returns, four times more than the year before.

Thanks to the pandemic and budget cuts, the IRS also has less people working to process your returns. IRS agents are also busy dealing with federal stimulus programs, including the child tax credit.

Financial planners at Carolinas Wealth Management in Myrtle Beach have some tips to make sure you receive your return quickly.

“The best thing to do is to electronically file. So if we are sending in our returns, hard copy or paper returns, they end up going to a facility and a lot of those facilities just are not being maned right now because of the pandemic,” said financial professional David Monckton.

Experts also recommend you double and triple-check your return because any errors can trigger a manual review which will slow things down further.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

