Uzomah commits to Skyline Chili bath if Bengals win Super Bowl
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah might have the most epic Super Bowl celebration planned for if they win Sunday - a Skyline Chili bath.
Uzomah says he talked about the victory celebration on a podcast not long ago. On Thursday, he was asked if he was serious about the chili bath.
It seems Uzomah is 100% committed to the Skyline Chili bath if the Bengals beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
