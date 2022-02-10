Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US Navy discharges 240 service members for refusing Covid-19 vaccine

Military vaccination
Military vaccination(WRDW)
By ELLIE KAUFMAN AND VERONICA STRACQUALURSI
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - The US Navy said Wednesday that it has discharged 240 service members for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine as required by the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate.

A majority of the service members, 217, were active duty, and one was a US Navy Reserve member, according to a Navy news release. All of those service members received honorable characterizations for their discharges from service, meaning they are still eligible to receive veteran benefits.

Fewer than two dozen -- 22 of the 240 -- were discharged while still undergoing training within their first 180 days of active-duty service.

As of Wednesday, the Navy has granted 10 permanent medical exemptions, 250 temporary medical exemptions and 50 administrative exemptions to the military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for active-duty service members, according to the release.

In the Reserves, the Navy has granted nine temporary medical exemptions and nine administrative exemptions to the mandate.

The Navy said it has received 3,348 requests for religious exemptions from active-duty service members and nearly 800 such requests from Navy Reserve members. So far, no requests for religious exemptions have been granted.

More than 8,000 Navy service members remained unvaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the release.

The Navy’s deadline for its active-duty members to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus was November 28, 2021. It gave Reserve Navy members until December 28, 2021, to do so.

In December, the Navy announced it would begin discharging members who refuse to get vaccinated, the same week that the Air Force said it had discharged 27 service members and the Marine Corps said it had discharged 103.

The US Army, which is the largest service, just last week announced it will begin separating soldiers from service who refuse vaccination.

The-CNN-Wire

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Conway Police said the 17-year-old missing for over a week has been found safe.
Conway Police: Missing 17-year-old found safe

Latest News

The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to disrupt economic resources flowing between...
Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries
Jennifer Helms
Brunswick County mother on the road to recovery after 124-day hospital stay for COVID-19
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC