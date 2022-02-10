Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

This Is Carolina: Olympic bobsledder with ties to the Grand Strand shares special bond with uncle

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the Olympic athletes competing for Team USA in Beijing has ties to the Grand Strand.

Bobsledder Frankie Del Duca lived in Horry County briefly as a kid and attended Saint James Elementary School. He still visits pretty much every year.

His uncle, John Del Duca, still lives in Horry County and has since the 1980s when he played baseball for Coastal Carolina University.

John owns All-American storage on Forestbrook Road.

The sign in front of the business reads, “Good luck USA bobsled team” on one side and “Go team Del Duca USA 2022 bobsled winter Olympics” on the other side.

John Del Duca owns All-American storage on Forestbrook Road, and has made sure drivers and...
John Del Duca owns All-American storage on Forestbrook Road, and has made sure drivers and customers know who he's cheering for this Winter Olympics.(Source: WMBF News)

John is one of Frankie’s biggest fans. He has passionately supported Frankie from the start of his bobsled career.

“I don’t know if I’d know anything about bobsledding if it hadn’t been for him, but once he jumped in, I jumped in,” John said.

Frankie was always interested in sports, but he kind of stumbled into bobsledding after talking with a track coach of his at the University of Maine.

“When he said you can go to a combine, and they hold a combine much like the NFL, I was like, ‘Sweet, yeah, that’s great. I’ll give it a shot and just see where it goes,’” Frankie said.

That casual interest eventually turned into a dream to make the Olympics.

Now, that dream has become a reality.

Through it all, Frankie said his Uncle John has been one of his biggest fans.

“I’m surprised all of Myrtle Beach hasn’t heard because he’s been pretty psyched about it for a while now,” Frankie said of his uncle.

John said he is happy his nephew is living his dream.

“Very, very proud. There’s no words for it. I’m kind of like in awe,” John said.

Team USA’s men’s bobsled team isn’t expected to win any medals, but Frankie and John know anything can happen.

“We’re not medal favorites, but we’re not sitting here trying any less hard,” Frankie said. “We’re preparing every day to win.”

“We would love to see a top 10, top five. And the gold is – right now, everybody’s got a shot at it. Otherwise, they wouldn’t play it,” John said.

Frankie will be racing in the two-man bobsled heats on the morning of February 14 and 15. He’ll be racing in the four-man bobsled heats on the evening of February 19 and 20.

If you have a good news story you’d like WMBF News to share, send us an email at goodnews@wmbfnews.com or send Patrick Lloyd a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

James "Nate" Thompson.
Black History Spotlight: James “Nate” Thompson
Carolina Country Music Fest
‘Absolute honor’: Myrtle Beach’s CCMF receives nomination for major country music award
.
Black History Spotlight: Nate Thompson
WMBF News at 6
This Is Carolina: Olympic bobsledder with ties to the Grand Strand shares special bond with uncle