Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Security guard added eyes to avant-garde painting, Russian gallery says

Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.
Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.(Source: The Art Newspaper Russia/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.

The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting “Three Figures” by Anna Leporskaya occurred Dec. 7. It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.

The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.

The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work “Black Square.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Everyone has less money because of drug costs
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
16-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at several DC schools, police say