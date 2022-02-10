Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCDNR: Body recovered from Little Pee Dee River

A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A body was recovered after authorities were called to an area along the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Punch Bowl Road in Conway at 11:45 a.m. after reports of an overturned boat on the river. Marine and dive team units from HCFR were also at the scene, according to the department.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources later said they believed the body recovered was a person who had been missing since Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

SCDNR is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
James "Nate" Thompson.
Black History Spotlight: James “Nate” Thompson
Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard was charged with voluntary manslaughter, according...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Carolina Country Music Fest
‘Absolute honor’: Myrtle Beach’s CCMF receives nomination for major country music award