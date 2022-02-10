Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Senate approves bill legalizing medical marijuana

(WLOX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate approved a bill legalizing medical marijuana after years of work on Wednesday.

The bill, the heavily-amended South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, passed 28-15.

The bill will go before a third, vote in the Senate on Thursday before heading to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
City of Myrtle Beach
City Council takes steps to close ‘donut holes’ in Myrtle Beach
Conway Police said the 17-year-old missing for over a week has been found safe.
Conway Police: Missing 17-year-old found safe

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
.
Langley family and attorney seek justice after OIS
FILE PHOTO
SC Senate advances medical marijuana bill, next moves to House
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Arrington for her run for Congress in the...
Former President Trump endorses Katie Arrington in SC’s 1st District