SC Senate approves bill legalizing medical marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate approved a bill legalizing medical marijuana after years of work on Wednesday.

The bill, the heavily-amended South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, passed 28-15.

The bill will go before a third, vote in the Senate on Thursday before heading to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

