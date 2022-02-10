‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man will spend nearly five decades behind bars for a deadly 2019 shooting in North Myrtle Beach.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Thursday Sebastian Kaisk, 21, was convicted of murder and possession of a violent crime in the shooting death of Tyler Schaeffer.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on July 14, 2019, Kaisk went looking for Schaeffer, 32, regarding an alleged debt owed to him.

Kaisk found Schaeffer outside the Bi-Lo grocery store and walked with him to a road near Schaeffer’s residence while armed with a gun, according to the solicitor’s office.

A Snapchat video reportedly filmed by Kaisk shows Schaeffer begging to call his children moments before his death.

Kaisk denied Schaeffer the chance to call his kids, according to the solicitor’s office, and instead told him to “say whatever you want for heaven… or hell, whatever way you go to.”

The evidence showed that Schaeffer was killed minutes later, shot once in the right side of his upper body as well as in the back of the head.

Schaeffer’s body was found in the roadway at 38th Avenue North and Smith Street.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge H. Steven DeBerry presided over the case and sentenced Kaisk to 48 years in prison.

DeBerry ordered Kaisk to serve 43 years on the murder charge, which is a no parole offense, and five years for the weapons charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

“This was a malicious killing by the defendant. He sought out Mr. Schaeffer who was unarmed and killed him over $200. There is no doubt to the defendant’s guilt in this matter,” said Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

