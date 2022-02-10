NC ‘rage rooms’ let customers shatter TVs, splatter paint to relieve stress

Submit a Tip
By WRAL News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - So-called “rage rooms” in Raleigh and Greenville are providing people with an unusual way to relieve stress.

Anger Management will open in Uptown Greenville on Friday at 625 Clark Street. Lorina Garrison, the owner, said she was inspired to open the business after visiting a rage room in Charlotte.

The new rage room will provide items that customers can hit, beat or break in numerous ways. Many of the items are donated.

Bluetooth speakers in each room allow customers to play their own music while they let out their anger or stress.

In addition to the private rooms, Anger Management offers a “Come Take It Out On Us” rage room for community stress relief. Safety equipment must be worn at all times.

“Everyone is stressed about something and this is a fun way to get rid of that stress or any pent-up anger,” said Garrison.

A similar concept already exists in Raleigh. Wreck It Rage Room is a mobile business that travels across the Triangle, allowing renters to splatter paint or wreck items. They even offer a “kids slash room” experience, which lets younger guests throw around paint and create their own abstract artwork.

Kids must be 3 or older to participate in the slash room, and anyone breaking glass must be at least 16.

Customers can either bring their own approved breakables or use those provided by Wreck It, which include dishes, plates, bottles, small vases and even old televisions and computer monitors.

According to the website, cars will soon be added to the mix.

Wreck It pricing is as follows:

  • $35 per person for 15 minutes (if you bring your own breakables)
  • For one person: $40, 15 minutes (includes 15 small items for you to smash)
  • For two people: $75, 40 minutes (includes 30 small items, 2 medium items and 1 large item)

A $75 date night package includes 28 small items, 2 wine glasses, 2 medium items, and 1 large item.

