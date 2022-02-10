Submit a Tip
MYR ranked among top airports for on-time performance, study finds

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is being recognized for punctual performance.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport is being recognized for punctuality.

A recent study from the Official Airline Guide (OAG) ranked MYR fourth on its top-ten list for on-time performance.

OAG provides digital flight information, intelligence and analytics for airports, airlines, and travel tech companies.

To determine the rankings, OAG said they collected data “from every journey, every booking, every takeoff and landing, departure and delay.”

According to OAG, the rankings are a tabulation of overall on-time performance, not just flight arrivals or departures.

The study’s ranking of MYR is impressive, considering the airport had a record-breaking year in 2021, serving over 3.2 million passengers.

OAG ranked the Charlotte Douglas International Airport number one for on-time performance.

